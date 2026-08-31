Spain PM Pedro Sanchez rules out Moroccan role in Ceuta migrant surge

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez says there is no evidence that Moroccan authorities were involved in the sudden arrival of more than 70,000 migrants in the Spanish enclave of Ceuta last month. He said the circumstances remain under investigation while accusing the far right and trafficking networks of spreading misinformation.

Speaking to Cadena Ser radio on Monday, Sanchez said Spanish intelligence and police had provided reports to the government before the crisis, but none had indicated the scale or seriousness of what unfolded on July 30 and 31.

“We are continuing to investigate,” he said, while stressing that no intelligence service cooperating with Madrid had found evidence of Moroccan involvement.

The vast majority of the migrants, who crossed from Morocco by swimming or on foot, returned to the neighbouring country within hours. Thousands, however, are believed to remain in Ceuta, many without adequate shelter.

Madrid rejects claims of Moroccan pressure

The sudden influx has sparked speculation that Morocco may have used migration as political leverage in its relations with Spain, particularly over the disputed Western Sahara issue.

Sanchez rejected that theory, saying the crisis should be addressed through cooperation with Morocco rather than distrust.

Western Sahara remains largely controlled by Morocco but is claimed by the Algeria-backed Polisario Front, and tensions over the territory have periodically strained regional relations.

Disinformation fuels tensions

Sanchez also accused far-right groups and human trafficking networks of exploiting a Spanish Supreme Court ruling on the treatment of irregular migrants arriving by sea.

He said false claims circulated online suggesting that migrants who reached Ceuta by swimming could not be returned to Morocco.

The prime minister also referred to rumours allegedly spread through social media networks linked to Russia and Israel, as well as what he called an international far-right movement seeking to use migration to deepen divisions in Spain and Europe.

Pressure mounts over migrants

The migrant influx has become a major political issue, with conservative opposition parties and the far right demanding the return of all those who entered Ceuta, including minors.

The central government estimates that between 3,500 and 7,000 migrants remain in the enclave, while local authorities put the figure at at least 10,000.

Residents of Ceuta, home to around 80,000 people, have staged repeated demonstrations over concerns about security and hygiene.

New resources pledged for Ceuta

Sanchez said 6,000 places at reception centres would soon be available for migrants while Spanish authorities assess their legal status and determine whether some can be returned to Morocco.

He also announced an additional €168 million ($195 million) in financial assistance to help Ceuta manage the consequences of the influx.

The crisis has placed renewed pressure on Spain’s migration policy and its relationship with neighbouring Morocco, even as Madrid continues to rule out Moroccan involvement in the events.