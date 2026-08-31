Notting Hill Carnival kicks off in a burst of colour and Caribbean tradition

London’s Notting Hill Carnival got underway on Sunday with revellers covered in oil and paint as the annual celebration of Caribbean culture and music returned to the British capital. The three-day event is marking its 60th anniversary and is expected to draw millions of visitors.

The festivities began with the traditional J’ouvert parade, a vibrant street celebration rooted in Caribbean carnival culture.

Participants covered themselves in colourful paint and oil as they danced and marched through the streets, embracing the lively atmosphere that traditionally marks the start of the carnival.

The name J’ouvert comes from the French phrase “jour ouvert”, meaning “daybreak”, reflecting the tradition of early-morning celebrations.

A landmark 60th anniversary

This year’s carnival marks its 60th anniversary, highlighting six decades of Caribbean heritage, music, dance and community in London.

What began as a celebration of Caribbean identity has grown into one of the world’s largest street festivals, attracting huge crowds to west London each year.

Organisers expect millions of visitors over the three-day event, with parades, live music, elaborate costumes and sound systems set to fill the streets.

Celebrating Caribbean culture

The carnival has become a major fixture of London’s cultural calendar, bringing together communities from across the city and beyond.

For many participants and spectators, the event is not only a celebration but also a showcase of Caribbean history, creativity and influence in Britain.

As the celebrations continue, colourful costumes, music and dancing are expected to transform the streets of Notting Hill into a vast outdoor festival.