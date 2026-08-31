Libya's rival administrations agree to hold elections within 2 years

Libya’s rival administrations agreed on Sunday to hold elections within the next two years with a view to reunifying the country.

After months of UN-sponsored talks, representatives from the country’s eastern and western authorities, known as the 4+4 Committee, signed an agreement to restructure the electoral commission and address disputes over electoral law.

The elections will be run by a unified authority and “unique national sovereign institutions.”

"Our participation today is in support of a political opportunity that must be safeguarded and built upon," Moussa Al-Koni, Vice-President of the Libyan Presidential Council, said at the signing.

"An opportunity that will move Libya from managing division to bringing it to an end, and from merely waiting for elections to making tangible progress towards them."

Al-Koni's comments were echoed by Abdul Rahman Al-Abbar, a member of the 4+4 Committee representing the eastern administration:

"Today, in this important forum, with the signing of the results of the work of the 4+4 Committee, this is the culmination of work carried out by this small group of men, who have acted with genuine national will and sound intentions. They have made major mutual compromises, thanks to which we have overcome all obstacles and all difficulties.”

Libya plunged into chaos after the ouster of longtime leader Moammar Gadhafi in 2011.

It’s since been run by two governments: Abdulhamid Dbeibah's internationally recognised Government of National ‌Unity in the west, and Khalifa Haftar’s rival Government of National Stability in the east.

Talks to reunify the country reportedly began late last year, when both Libyan sides asked Pakistan to mediate.