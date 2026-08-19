Libya’s power crisis deepens as UN warns of fuel diversion and infrastructure strain

Libya’s worsening power crisis is putting pressure on critical infrastructure and fueling public frustration over deteriorating living conditions.

UN Special Representative for Libya Hanna Serwaa Tetteh told the Security Council that the country faces a “striking paradox”: around $1 billion is spent each month on fuel imports, yet electricity systems remain vulnerable to fuel shortages.

Tetteh also raised concerns over the alleged large-scale diversion of subsidized fuel in the electricity and security sectors. She called for stronger oversight, accountability and coordination to ensure public resources are used to provide essential services.

The crisis has also triggered protests in the capital, Tripoli. Weeks earlier, more than 100 protesters dumped rubbish outside a Libyan oil company, chanting against the authorities and demanding an end to prolonged power outages.

The UN says those responsible for diverting subsidized fuel must be investigated and held accountable.