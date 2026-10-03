Loud explosions heard Yemeni capital amid reports of Saudi strikes

Loud explosions were heard in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa on Saturday, as the Houthis reported airstrikes in the area by Saudi forces.

Al-Masirah TV, a Houthi-affiliated media outlet, reported "Saudi aggression" against the capital, without providing details on the targets or casualties.

The channel had earlier reported missile strikes on the telecommunications network in the north-western governorate of Saada, a Houthi stronghold.

Saudi Arabia bombed the Yemeni capital on Thursday night for the first time since renewed fighting broke out between the two sides in July, the Houthis claimed.

After several years of calm, Yemen was plunged back into civil war in July.

It is pitting the Iran-backed Houthis, who control most of north-west Yemen, against the country’s internationally recognised government, which is backed by neighbouring Saudi Arabia.

Based in the city of Aden, the government controls much of the country's south and east -- a region that is larger but less populated.

Hostilities were reignited after four years of a fragile truce when Iran sent a plane to Sanaa carrying a Houthi delegation.

The flight did not seek authorisation from Saudi Arabia, contravening a practice in place for a decade.

Riyadh retaliated with strikes on Sanaa airport, and in response the Houthis attacked Saudi territory for the first time since 2022.

Since then, fighting has intensified with the Houthis launching a lightning offensive which saw them seize control of coastal regions along the strategic Bab al-Mandab strait.

They have also struck multiple Saudi targets including oil infrastructure and the capital Riyadh while also announcing a naval blockade on Saudi ships in the Red Sea.

Fighting in recent days has centred on Taiz, where 80 combatants in the conflict were reported dead on Friday by sources on both sides.

The battle for Taiz is taking place on several fronts, including highlands overlooking coastal areas recently seized by the Houthis.

On Saturday, it was being reported that a large plume of smoke and fires was seen rising near an oil facility in the Saudi capital, Riyadh.

Saudi Arabia has reportedly requested help from the United States, a call so far rebuffed by US President Donald Trump.