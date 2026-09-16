Surge in Yemen violence ends ceasefire and drives mass displacement

Yemen has seen a new wave of displacement as fighting between Houthi rebels and Saudi‑backed forces intensifies, forcing families from their homes in Taiz province. On Tuesday, 15 September, displaced people arrived at makeshift camps with few belongings, while others built shelters from wooden branches and plastic sacks. The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said at least 125,000 people had been newly displaced across Yemen since the start of September, including tens of thousands in Taiz alone. The renewed fighting has ended a ceasefire that had largely halted the civil war since 2022. The World Health Organization and other UN agencies said more than 500 people were killed in the past week, compared with nearly 200 the week before, while OCHA reported 40 civilian casualties verified between 1 and 14 September, including eight killed. Taiz has received most of the newly displaced, adding pressure to an already severe humanitarian crisis. Aid efforts are being hampered by damaged roads, restricted access and a lack of funding.