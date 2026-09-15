Houthis release footage after claiming control of Yemen port city

Iran-backed Houthi rebels have released video they say shows the situation inside Mokha port, after claiming control of the strategic city.

Houthi-controlled Al-Masirah TV aired footage showing what it described as military facilities, damaged ships and port hangars.

Houthi officials say their fighters also seized two nearby islands as Saudi-backed government forces attempted to regain territory following rapid rebel advances around the Bab el-Mandeb Strait — a vital shipping route linking the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden.

The renewed fighting has killed hundreds and displaced tens of thousands.

The International Organization for Migration says nearly 94,000 people have fled their homes since the escalation began this month, including more than 48,000 in the worst-hit Taiz and Lahj governorates.

More than 2,000 people have crossed the sea into neighbouring Djibouti, while around 200 schools in southwestern Yemen have been converted into shelters.

The World Health Organization says more than 500 people were killed in one week, fuelling fears Yemen could slide back into a full-scale civil war.