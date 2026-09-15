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DRC: Copper price rises 0.51% on international markets

DRC: Copper price rises 0.51% on international markets
One of the few remaining miners digs out soil which will later be filtered for traces of cassiterite, the major ore of tin, at Nyabibwe mine, in eastern Congo, on Aug. 17, 201   -  
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AP Photo

By Agencies

Democratic Republic of Congo

The price of copper has risen by 0.51% on international markets, reaching $14,535.25 per tonne, compared with $14,461.25 the previous week.

A large share of the minerals used to manufacture high-tech products comes from the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The price of a tonne of copper, one of the Democratic Republic of Congo’s key export commodities, increased by 0.51% on international markets, trading at $14,535.25 on September 14, 2026, compared with $14,461.25 the previous week, according to foreign trade price data released Monday.

“The price of a tonne of copper increased on international markets during the period from September 14 to 19, 2026.

The mineral is trading at $14,535.25 per tonne during the week under review, compared with $14,461.25 the previous week, representing an increase of 0.51% per tonne,” the data said.

Compared with the week of August 24–29, 2026, the price of a tonne of copper also increased on international markets.

The mineral traded at $14,437.50 that week, compared with $14,356.20 the previous week, representing an increase of 0.56% per tonne.

The price of a tonne of copper had also risen during the week of September 7–12, 2026, reaching $14,461.25, compared with $14,350.20 the previous week, an increase of 0.77% per tonne.

The Democratic Republic of Congo is Africa’s leading copper producer. The country’s mines produced 2.8 million tonnes in 2023, making the DRC the world’s second-largest copper-producing country.

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