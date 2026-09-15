DRC: Copper price rises 0.51% on international markets

Democratic Republic of Congo
The price of copper has risen by 0.51% on international markets, reaching $14,535.25 per tonne, compared with $14,461.25 the previous week.
A large share of the minerals used to manufacture high-tech products comes from the Democratic Republic of Congo.
The price of a tonne of copper, one of the Democratic Republic of Congo’s key export commodities, increased by 0.51% on international markets, trading at $14,535.25 on September 14, 2026, compared with $14,461.25 the previous week, according to foreign trade price data released Monday.
“The price of a tonne of copper increased on international markets during the period from September 14 to 19, 2026.
The mineral is trading at $14,535.25 per tonne during the week under review, compared with $14,461.25 the previous week, representing an increase of 0.51% per tonne,” the data said.
Compared with the week of August 24–29, 2026, the price of a tonne of copper also increased on international markets.
The mineral traded at $14,437.50 that week, compared with $14,356.20 the previous week, representing an increase of 0.56% per tonne.
The price of a tonne of copper had also risen during the week of September 7–12, 2026, reaching $14,461.25, compared with $14,350.20 the previous week, an increase of 0.77% per tonne.
The Democratic Republic of Congo is Africa’s leading copper producer. The country’s mines produced 2.8 million tonnes in 2023, making the DRC the world’s second-largest copper-producing country.
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