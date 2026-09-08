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DRC tightens state control over mining data in bid to boost influence over its vast mineral wealth

Miners work at the D4 Gakombe coltan mining quarry in Rubaya, Democratic Republic of Congo, on Friday, May 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa)   -  
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AP Photo

By Agencies

Mine

The Democratic Republic of Congo is tightening state control over the geological data underpinning billions of dollars in mining exploration, as the country seeks greater influence over the development of its vast mineral wealth.

Under a 180-million-dollar contract with Spanish company Xcalibur, Congo is mapping its territory and digitising historical geological records to build a national database of critical mineral resources.

The government plans to restrict access to the data through a tiered, fee-based system, arguing that geological information is strategic national infrastructure.

The move could give Kinshasa greater leverage in negotiations with mining companies and help attract investment by reducing the risks associated with mineral exploration.

Congo is a major producer of cobalt and copper and also has deposits of lithium and tantalum. The policy comes as competition intensifies between the United States and China for access to critical minerals.

The government’s challenge will be to balance tighter state control with transparency and access for investors, while ensuring the country’s mineral wealth delivers broader economic benefits.

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