DRC: The Pygmies of Beni survive far from their ancestral lands [Africanews Today]   -  

Fleeing the violence of ADF rebels, the Pygmies of Beni, in eastern DR Congo, survive in a makeshift camp, far from the forest and their means of subsistence. These families are calling for help, as Malaika Élysée reports.

In Libya, five people, including foreigners, have been arrested in Tripoli following a string of drone attacks against energy sites. Libyan authorities say the suspects are members of a vast sabotage cell targeting strategic facilities.

They number in the millions and are deprived of their childhood. The United Nations has designated an international day to combat early and forced marriages, a scourge that affects millions of girls around the world. The initiative was led by Sierra Leone.

In Sudan, the collapse of the national currency has seen the price of basic products explode. Sugar, beans and lentils are becoming increasingly difficult to afford, worsening an already deep economic crisis.

At the Venice Film Festival, the Danish-Egyptian filmmaker May El-Toukhy presents "Woman Unknown" – Kvinde Ukendt – a historical drama about the end of the Second World War. The only female-directed film in competition this year, it is competing for the prestigious Golden Lion.

AGENDA

And, as every week on Africanews Today, here are a few dates to remember:

From September 7 to 11, Nairobi hosts the first Pan-African Biennale dedicated to architecture, urban planning and spatial practices. Five days of debate and exchange to imagine the African cities of tomorrow.

From September 7 to 9, Addis Ababa hosts the 14th Conference on Climate and Development in Africa. Decision-makers, experts and partners will discuss climate finance, adaptation and the energy transition ahead of COP31.

On September 8, the UN opens the 81st session of its General Assembly in New York. Major political debates will take place a few days later with world leaders.

On September 12, Uganda will pay a final tribute to King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV in Fort Portal. The funeral ceremonies will mark the end of nine days of official mourning following the monarch’s death at the age of 34.

On September 12 and 13, New Delhi hosts the 18th BRICS Summit. Under the Indian presidency, leaders will discuss economic cooperation, trade and the role of the Global South.

More information on Africanews and africanews.com.