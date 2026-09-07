Sudan’s economic crisis deepens as prices soar and wages collapse

Sudan’s deepening economic crisis is putting basic necessities increasingly out of reach for families, as the country’s currency continues to lose value and prices surge across markets.

In Omdurman, merchants and residents say the rising cost of food is making everyday shopping a struggle. Sugar, beans, lentils and onions are among the essentials becoming more expensive, while uncertainty over exchange rates is disrupting trade.

“Everything is extremely expensive,” said Sudanese merchant Hassan Hamed. He said the dollar’s rising value has encouraged some merchants to hold onto their goods, fearing they will not be able to replace them at the same price.

The economic pressures have intensified since war erupted in April 2023, diverting resources away from production, development and public services. The conflict has also contributed to the collapse of state institutions and worsening poverty, unemployment, hunger and food insecurity.

Economic researcher Abdullah Mohamed Ali said the currency’s collapse is directly affecting households. “As the dollar rises, so do the prices of food and all other necessities,” he said.

With wages losing much of their purchasing power, civil servants, teachers, health workers and pensioners are struggling to meet basic needs. Millions of families are cutting spending on food, medicine and education, while increasingly relying on debt or aid.