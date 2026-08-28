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Sudan lifts two-year curfew in Khartoum amid ongoing war

Street vendors sell vegetables at a market in Omdurman in Khartoum, Sudan, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Marwan Ali)   -  
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Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Sudan

Sudan has lifted a two-year-old night-time curfew and a state of emergency in the capital, Khartoum, in a move authorities say will allow residents to move and work around the clock.

The decision was announced by the Security Affairs Coordination Committee following a meeting chaired by Khartoum Governor Ahmed Othman Hamza.

But despite the easing of restrictions, security remains tight.

Army patrols and checkpoints will continue operating across the capital, and residents travelling late at night have been urged to carry identification documents.

Authorities have also imposed restrictions on foreign nationals entering Khartoum State. Entry will be prohibited by public or private transport including trains and buses unless travellers have valid visas or permits.

The curfew was introduced in May 2024 as fighting intensified between Sudan’s army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, or RSF.

Sudan’s war has raged since April 2023, killing tens of thousands and forcing around 13 million people from their homes, according to UN and international estimates.

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