Kenya’s world record holder Sawe withdraws from Berlin marathon

Kenya’s marathon world record holder Sabastian Sawe has withdrawn from this year’s Berlin Marathon because of an injury, ending hopes of another headline performance on the German capital’s streets.

The 31-year-old defending champion confirmed he will miss the September 27 race, without disclosing details of the injury.

Sawe had been expected to make his first competitive appearance since his historic run at the London Marathon in April, when he became the first man to complete a record-eligible marathon in under two hours, clocking 1:59:30.

He also won last year's Berlin Marathon in 2:02:16, making his absence a major blow to the men's field.

Sawe said he was disappointed to withdraw, but thanked organisers and fans for their support.

His withdrawal leaves the men's race wide open, while the women's event is set to feature Ethiopia's Tigst Assefa, who recently set a new women's marathon world record in London.

The Berlin Marathon takes place on September 27, with Sawe's return to competition now delayed as he recovers from injury.