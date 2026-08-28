UN chief says additional $1.1 billion urgently needed to fight Ebola outbreak

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said Thursday that an additional $1.1 billion is urgently needed to fight the Ebola outbreak, with the United Nations' $2.13 billion response plan only 48% funded — largely because of a major contribution from the United States.

Guterres said international attention and resources are still lagging behind the reality on the ground, warning that “without additional funding, vital operations will run out of money just when they need to expand.”

The outbreak in eastern Congo is spreading under extremely difficult conditions, fueled by insecurity, displacement, a health workers’ strike and intense population movements.

The World Health Organization has said it remains out of control and is on track to surpass the 2014-2016 West Africa Ebola outbreak, the deadliest on record, which killed more than 11,000 people.

Although the current outbreak was declared in mid-May, officials believe it had been spreading since February. It has spread from three health zones to nearly 60, with most cases and deaths occurring outside the network of monitored contacts and within communities.

A key challenge in fighting the outbreak is that the rare Bundibugyo virus that is causing it has no approved vaccines or treatments, although clinical trials of potential vaccines and treatments have begun in the region.

Efforts to bring the outbreak under control — from limited public gatherings to social distancing and airport closures — have disrupted life in the six affected provinces, particularly Ituri, which has been ravaged by rebel violence.