WHO confirms Uganda Ebola-free, as virus continues to spread in DRC

The World Health Organization (WHO) has confirmed the end of Uganda’s Ebola outbreak.

Uganda declared it was officially free of the virus last month, 42 days after the last confirmed patient was discharged. But the WHO continued monitoring the situation to ensure there were no remaining chains of transmission.

The country had confirmed a total of 20 cases since May 15, when neighboring DR Congo announced an outbreak of the deadly virus.

Kampala says that its cases were all linked to the outbreak in the DRC and the first patients had entered the country from Congo before knowing they were infected.

Authorities acted quickly to prevent further transmission, cancelling large events, telling people to stop shaking hands, and suspending public transportation and flights between Uganda and the DRC.

But the situation is very different in eastern Congo, where the virus continues to spread at a rate alarming health officials. More than 4,500 cases have been confirmed across six provinces, including more than 2,000 deaths.

The outbreak is driven by the Bundibugyo strain of the Ebola virus, for which there’s currently no approved vaccine or treatment.

Last week, the WHO said the risk remains high for neighbouring countries, particularly those sharing land borders with the DRC, and updated temporary recommendations to member states.These include disease surveillance, case detection and investigation, prevention and community engagement.