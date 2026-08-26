‘It’s the people who suffer’: Cubans decry US embargo extension

Cubans struggling with blackouts, fuel shortages and soaring prices voiced frustration after the United States extended its decades-old trade embargo on the island for another year. While the renewal was expected, residents say the worsening economic crisis is making daily life increasingly unbearable.

For many Cubans, the latest extension comes as the country faces one of its most difficult economic periods in decades.

Taxi driver Antonio Rodriguez said ordinary people are bearing the brunt of the crisis, while those in power continue to have access to basic necessities.

He said rising prices and fuel shortages were making everyday life increasingly expensive and difficult, urging Washington to restore trade with Havana to determine whether the embargo or domestic policies are driving the hardship.

Retiree Marilin Leon described the latest restrictions on energy supplies as unbearable, while fellow retiree Juan Licea said many people struggle to earn enough money to get by.

Havana condemns extension

The United States extended the embargo on Tuesday, continuing a policy first established in 1962 under President John F. Kennedy.

The provision has been renewed annually since 1978, meaning the latest decision came as little surprise to the Cuban government.

Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez condemned the extension “in the strongest terms,” describing the embargo as a “genocidal policy” and accusing Washington of seeking to suffocate the Cuban population.

Havana says the measures have contributed heavily to shortages of fuel, food and electricity and accuses Washington of intensifying pressure at the worst possible moment.

Washington blames Havana

The administration of President Donald Trump has imposed additional measures on Cuba since returning to office, including restrictions targeting state-linked entities and measures aimed at limiting fuel supplies.

Washington, however, rejects Havana’s claim that the embargo is responsible for the island’s economic collapse, arguing that poor internal management and government policies are major causes of the crisis.

The dispute has left Cubans caught between competing explanations for their economic struggles.

Daily hardship persists

Rolling blackouts have become a regular feature of daily life, while shortages of fuel and essential goods continue to put pressure on households.

For residents like Rodriguez and Licea, the political confrontation between Havana and Washington offers little immediate relief.

“We are struggling to survive,” Licea said, adding that despite financial difficulties, people continue trying to move forward.