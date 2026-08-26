Dolly Parton, country music icon,dies at 80, after a remarkable career spanning music, film and philanthropy

Dolly Parton, the country music legend whose distinctive voice, songwriting and dazzling style made her one of the world's most beloved entertainers, has died at the age of 80.

Parton rose from a poor childhood in the Tennessee mountains to become a global superstar, crossing the worlds of country music, pop, film and television.

She wrote hundreds of songs, including enduring classics such as “Jolene,” “Coat of Many Colors” and “I Will Always Love You.” Her songs have sold more than 100 million copies worldwide and generated more than a billion online streams.

Parton's career began in church and on local television before she moved to Nashville after high school. By the 1970s, she had become one of country music's biggest stars, helped by her partnership with singer Porter Wagoner.

“Jolene,” released in 1973, became one of her signature songs and one of the most covered compositions in country music.

A year later, Parton wrote “I Will Always Love You” as a farewell to Wagoner. Decades later, Whitney Houston's recording for The Bodyguard turned it into a global pop phenomenon.

Parton was also a successful actor, starring in films including 9 to 5, The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas and Steel Magnolias. She earned two Grammys for the song “9 to 5.”

Beyond entertainment, Parton was known for her philanthropy. Inspired by her father's struggle with literacy, she founded the Imagination Library, providing free books to children.

With 55 Grammy nominations and 10 wins, Parton became one of the most decorated women in Grammy history.

From a log cabin in rural Tennessee to the world's biggest stages, Dolly Parton built a career that transcended music — leaving behind a legacy of songs, stories, laughter and generosity that touched generations.