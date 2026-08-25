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Madrid declares Ceuta a “national security interest”

Migrants who crossed from Morocco into Spain return to a beach after being expelled from the area the previous day, in the Spanish exclave of Ceuta, Friday, Aug. 21, 2026.   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP Photo
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Spain

The Spanish government has declared the situation in Ceuta a “national security interest” and has announced the creation of a certified body gathering several authorities for a more coordinated response to ensure the safe passage of migrants back to Morocco.

On Tuesday morning, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez led a special security meeting at Moncloa Palace, which was followed by a cabinet meeting.

Speaking at a news conference after the meetings, the Minister for Territorial Policy, Ángel Víctor Torres, who was designated as coordinator for the new entity, outlined some of its key aspects.

Torres highlighted the need to delicately handle the return of migrants and minors still in Ceuta as a "priority" but also “within international law and respecting human rights”.

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