Sudanese Opposition rejects Burhan’s national dialogue

A major gathering of Sudanese political forces and civil society groups opposed to the war has ended in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The groups have rejected General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan’s proposed national dialogue, saying they will not participate or recognize its conclusions.

They argue that the initiative cannot bring peace while fighting continues, especially with the Rapid Support Forces, led by General Hemedti, excluded from the talks.

Former Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok also stressed that no credible peace process is possible without an end to the fighting.

Participants accused Burhan of using the dialogue to legitimize his authority following the 2021 military coup.

They also warned that the initiative could deepen Sudan’s division.

The meeting brought together members of the National Congress Party, the Umma movement, the peace coalition Summud, and Sudanese civil society organizations.