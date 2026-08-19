Children in Khartoum slowly return back to school amid war

Children in Khartoum are trickling back into classrooms, as improved security in parts of Sudan allows families to return to the war-torn capital city. Their return is just the beginning of a long recovery.

Hundreds of school buildings across Khartoum were damaged during the conflict, while those still standing are operating with overcrowded classrooms, limited teaching materials and a shortage of qualified teachers.

"We have fewer students than before. Many are still displaced or seeking refuge in neighbouring countries. But we are doing our best to support our students psychologically and educationally, despite everything they have been through and continue to face," said Itimad Algizouli, principal of the school.

Authorities are working to restart the academic year, but rebuilding Sudan's education system remains one of the country's biggest long-term challenges. Many students have lost years of education and continue to cope with the psychological effects of war.

"Both parents and schools want to fill the years-long learning gaps in a short period, amid financial challenges and impacted infrastructure. The students themselves need major efforts to restore their desire for education and their ability to learn alongside psycho-social support. With all of these efforts, we can finally start and continue the academic year," said Mohamed Elyas, a teacher at the school.

For parents displaced by years of conflict, sending children back to school is a financial strain when means are already limited. Transportation, uniforms, books and other costs come at a time when most families are still recovering from the economic toll of displacement.

"We were displaced and moved many times over the past two years, and we faced many obstacles to avoid the negative impacts on our children. We've returned now to ensure a better future for our children despite the financial challenges that most of the parents and the returnees are going through," said Manal Ali, a parent.

Since April 2023, fighting between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions both within Sudan and across its borders.

The conflict has left nearly eight million children out of school and reduced countless schools to rubble, and many schools remain closed or are being used as shelters across the country.