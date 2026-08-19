Angélique Kidjo makes history as first black African honoured on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Five-time Grammy winner Angelique Kidjo on Tuesday became the first Black African to be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In a glitzy ceremony under palm trees and picture-perfect California skies, Kidjo was feted by film stars and music industry titans as she unveiled the star on the busy thoroughfare.

"We Africans don't know what we've given to the world," the 66-year-old said. "Without us, there's no music possible on this planet." After offering thanks to her team and family, Kidjo erupted into song as those present sat in rapt attention.

Born in Benin, Kidjo has built an international career spanning more than 40 years and 18 albums. As well as being named one of Time magazine's 100 most influential people, she has also been nominated as one of Africa's 50 most iconic figures by the BBC, and one of the 100 most inspiring people in the world by The Guardian.

Harvey Mason Jr. of the Recording Academy hailed Kidjo as a "rare artist." "Your example has elevated our global music community, and your work continues to remind us that music is more than entertainment; it's connection," he said.

"This star is a permanent symbol; it's not going anywhere, and it's a symbol of your achievements. But your legacy, it lives in the people that you've touched, that you've inspired, the barriers that you've broken, the connections you've created all around the world."

Actor Willem Dafoe praised Kidjo's immense energy on stage. "The first time I saw Angelique perform live, I thought her music, her dancing, her commitment were incredible," the "Platoon" star said. "She is, without a doubt, the hardest-working woman in show business."

But, he said, more impressive was her dedication to the humanitarian work of her Batonga Foundation, which strives to empower girls and young women in Africa. "This is not a token celebrity involvement; it is an extension of what she does with her music.

She stirs us, lifts us up, and reminds us that we're all connected, and that love and understanding is the way."