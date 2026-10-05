Comoros: Foreign workers struggle in the wake of new law

Larissa Razafitianna is among the many Madagascar nationals settled in the Comoros who have stalls along the main road leading to the country's largest market.

She sells shoes, and sends between 50 to 100 euros every month to her family back in Madagascar. However, since a new law promulgated in July barring foreign nationals from certain jobs in the Comoros, Larissa has fears about her financial situation.

"I’m really scared... because I came here looking to make money. Then a Malagasy person comes here and they grant him a visa; mine was refused for business. Where am I supposed to get money from? There’s no way to get money," she says.

Critics say the law is discriminatory and could drive vulnerable groups into further precarity. However, supporters of the legislation argue that it promotes economic sovereignty, noting that Other countries in the region are also taking measures to exclude foreign nationals from jobs.

Hamidou Mhoma, Vice-President, New OPACO, said, "it’s a law of social justice; many countries have done it without being accused of xenophobia or discrimination. Only this year, Tanzania did it, so we should never take this South Africa case as an example because it has nothing to do with this. We’re not chasing anyone away and we’re not banning anyone. In salaried employment, foreigners are welcome. But when it comes to entrepreneurship, they need to come and invest in sectors where we lack skills or where we lack capital."

Last year, Tanzania banned foreigners from owning and operating certain businesses in more than a dozen sectors. A similar idea has been proposed in Kenya, where President William Ruto's comments last month against foreign "hawkers" triggered panic and some violence.