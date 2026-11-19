Myanmar committed genocide against its Rohingya minority, the International Court of Justice ruled on Thursday.

The landmark judgement marks the first time the Hague-based court has found a state guilty of the crime.

In a 9-6 finding, the court found that Myanmar “has committed genocide against the Rohingya group in northern Rakhine state, in violation of its obligations under the Genocide Convention.”

Myanmar had argued that its brutal 2017 military campaign against the predominantly Muslim group was a legitimate operation against insurgents.

The judgement found that "Myanmar’s security forces killed thousands of Rohingya civilians, perpetrated acts of sexual violence, as well as acts of extreme violence against children, and attacked fleeing Rohingya as they sought to flee in large numbers.”

The court has ordered Myanmar to investigate anyone suspected of carrying out the genocide and “if warranted to prosecute and punish them.”