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Pix of the Day, 12th November, 2026 - Across the world

Pix of the Day, 12th November, 2026 - Across the world - DRC opposition vows to resist constitutional changes under Tshisekedi - Pin trading craze brings athletes together at Dakar 2026 Youth Olympics - Teenager arrested over killing of Ghanaian boy in New York - Women and children bear the brunt of Ethiopia border violence - DR Congo Ebola outbreak surpasses 11,000 cases as conflict hampers response - US: Survivor pulled alive from rubble after deadly Brooklyn collapse

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