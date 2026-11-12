Pin trading craze brings athletes together at Dakar 2026 Youth Olympics

At the Dakar Youth Olympic Games, small pins have become prized keepsakes, traded by athletes, volunteers and collectors across the train, press centre, Olympic Village and stadium.

Senegalese content creators Diaw Ketchup and Biggy said the pins are more than souvenirs. They hope to keep theirs as reminders of their experience at the Games, moments they can one day share with their grandchildren.

“You see, sometimes there are very specific pins, especially these three. These pins up here are incredible to me. They were given to us yesterday. This one is Dakar 2026,” said Biggy.

The growing pin trade is also bringing people together.

Kenyan 3x3 basketball player Vivian Mora Ratembo said collecting pins from different countries encourages participants to meet and communicate, while showing pride in their national identity.

“Pins, especially when you have ones from different countries, show that you know how to interact well with other people. To get pins from other countries, you have to communicate with others. So, if you have pins from different countries, it means you know how to interact with people. And it also shows pride in belonging to a particular country when you have that country's pin,” Moraa said.

Brands are taking notice. At one stand, a company preparing to enter the Senegalese market is using a pin giveaway to attract social media followers and encourage visitors to share posts about the brand.

Beyond the collecting craze, the pins have become symbols of friendship and solidarity — and lasting reminders of shared moments at Dakar 2026.