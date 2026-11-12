Peru: Pope Leo XIV returns to his adopted homeland on historic visit

The 71-year-old pontiff was greeted at the airport by President Keiko Fujimori before blessing children with disabilities and babies gathered on the tarmac. He later travelled through the capital in his popemobile, waving to crowds carrying Peruvian and Vatican flags. According to Vatican estimates, around three million people lined his route into the city. At Lima's historic Plaza Mayor, Leo was welcomed at the Government Palace, where he paid tribute to the Peruvian flag and joined Fujimori and a children's choir in singing the national anthem. The pope later met the president privately before addressing officials and guests at the National Theatre. The visit marks the final leg of Leo XIV's 12-day South American tour, following stops in Uruguay and Argentina, and carries particular personal significance for the Chicago-born pontiff. Formerly known as Robert Prevost, he spent more than two decades serving communities in Peru and became bishop of Chiclayo before his election as pope. Having acquired Peruvian citizenship in 2015, he told officials that the country had shaped his understanding of pastoral service. "I am also returning to my homeland," he declared, recalling the families who had welcomed him into their homes and shared their lives with him. Affectionately known to many Peruvians as "Padre Roberto", Leo is also expected to visit the Amazon region, the Andean city of Cusco and Chiclayo during his stay.