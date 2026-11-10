Senegal: Footage reveals wreckage of deadly migrant boat in which 39 people died

The death toll from a migrant boat sinking off Lompoul, Senegal, has risen to 39 after four more bodies were recovered. The wooden pirogue had departed from Saint-Louis towards Spain's Canary Islands before capsizing on Friday. Footage shows the vessel's hull broken in two on a beach between Dakar and Saint Louis. Emergency services have searched the coastline for three days. Only one survivor has been reported, while the total number aboard remains unknown. Most victims were young people from nearby communities. Regional governor Ndeye Nguenar Mbodj stated that over 20 victims have been identified and returned to relatives. Authorities requested permission to bury four decomposed bodies locally. Teams searched a 25-kilometre stretch of coast, and a judicial investigation has been opened. The tragedy highlights the dangers of the Atlantic migration route to the Canary Islands, where overcrowded fishing boats often undertake lengthy journeys through treacherous waters. Tighter coastal patrols have also contributed to longer and more hazardous crossings from West Africa.