Cameroon president sets date for twice-delayed elections

Cameroonian President Paul Biya, the world's oldest head of state, announced on Monday that legislative and local elections will be held on February 7 - the first ballots since the veteran leader was reelected in contested polls last year.

Biya, 93, has ruled the country since 1982, but his reelection was rejected by the opposition and led to demonstrations bloodily suppressed by the authorities.

The new polls come in a tense political context, marked by the repression of the opposition and the inertia of those in power at the top of the state.

The announcement was made in a decree read on public radio and follows two postponements of the elections.

The country is awaiting a government reshuffle announced nearly a year ago, as well as the appointment of a vice president, a position reintroduced by a constitutional reform in April, who would be expected to succeed Biya in the event of his death.

Biya's frequent trips abroad are fuelling debate about his state of health and his ability to lead the country.

At the end of August, Biya returned to Yaounde after spending more than two months in Geneva, Switzerland, provoking sharp criticism from the opposition.

Last month the authorities suspended the Cameroon National Salvation Front (FSNC), the party of defeated opposition presidential candidate Issa Tchiroma Bakary.

Bakary went into exile in the Gambia after declaring himself the winner of the election, and calling on supporters to defend his "victory", triggering protests.