Peru: Giant statue of Pope Leo XIV unveiled ahead of papal visit

The monumental sculpture was revealed during a public ceremony attended by residents and visitors, who gathered to admire the tribute and take photographs. Aerial footage captures the statue rising prominently above its surroundings, while people can be seen approaching the monument and photographing it from different angles. The unveiling marks a public celebration of the pope's longstanding connection with Peru, a country that played an important role in his life before he became head of the Roman Catholic Church. Born in the United States, Leo XIV spent years working in Peru as a Catholic missionary and later served as a bishop, developing close ties with local communities. His election as pope brought renewed attention to his history in the country, where his upcoming visit is expected to carry particular significance for Catholics. The unveiling in Callao comes as the pontiff undertakes a 12-day tour of South America, which has already taken him to Argentina, the homeland of his predecessor, the late Pope Francis. By erecting a monument in his honour, the Peruvian city is recognising a religious leader whose career has been closely linked to the country and whose return will mark a new chapter in that relationship.