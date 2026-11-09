Turkey: Delegates arrive in Antalya as COP31 climate talks begin

Delegates arrived at the conference venue beneath rows of national flags and prominent COP31 signs, while buses and vehicles lined the surrounding roads. Running until 20 November, the summit focuses on cutting emissions, expanding electrification, reducing methane and building more resilient cities. Talks are taking place amid turmoil in global energy markets, with the war in Iran effectively closing the Strait of Hormuz and driving up fuel and fertiliser prices. The disruption has renewed debate over energy security and investment in renewables. UN climate chief Simon Stiell warned that progress remained “nowhere near far enough or fair enough”, urging governments to deliver on existing promises. Climate finance for developing countries and the role of natural gas are expected to dominate negotiations. More than 90,000 participants are anticipated, with world leaders due to meet on 11 and 12 November.