Pix of the Day, 9th November, 2026 - Across the world

- Egypt train crash: Survivors describe horror after collision kills seven

- Regional conflicts raise fears of renewed piracy in the Gulf of Aden

- ‘We are left with silence’: Egypt’s press freedom under threat

- 'People have spoken': Ramaphosa reacts to outcome of local govt polls

- Iranian citizens expect Israel’s Iran policy to remain unchanged

- Kenyan women turn discarded synthetic hair into handmade products