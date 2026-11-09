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Pix of the Day, 9th November, 2026 - Across the world

Ndeye Khady Anna Diatta, of Senegal, celebrates with a Senegalese flag after winning the Beach Wrestling Women's 45kg Gold   -  
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AP Photo
By Rédaction Africanews

World Tour

Pix of the Day, 9th November, 2026 - Across the world

- Egypt train crash: Survivors describe horror after collision kills seven

- Regional conflicts raise fears of renewed piracy in the Gulf of Aden

- ‘We are left with silence’: Egypt’s press freedom under threat

- 'People have spoken': Ramaphosa reacts to outcome of local govt polls

- Iranian citizens expect Israel’s Iran policy to remain unchanged

- Kenyan women turn discarded synthetic hair into handmade products

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