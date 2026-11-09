World Tour
Pix of the Day, 9th November, 2026 - Across the world
- Egypt train crash: Survivors describe horror after collision kills seven
- Regional conflicts raise fears of renewed piracy in the Gulf of Aden
- ‘We are left with silence’: Egypt’s press freedom under threat
- 'People have spoken': Ramaphosa reacts to outcome of local govt polls
- Iranian citizens expect Israel’s Iran policy to remain unchanged
- Kenyan women turn discarded synthetic hair into handmade products
01:00
Egypt: Seven dead, 125 injured in collision between two trains
01:47
‘We are left with silence’: Egypt’s press freedom under threat
01:00
Senegal: Dakar surf school helps young Africans reclaim the waves
01:32
'People have spoken': Ramaphosa reacts to outcome of local govt polls
00:48
South Africa's ANC faces coalition talks after local election losses
00:44
Egypt: 7 dead and dozens injured after two trains collide south of Cairo