Kenya seizes $27m worth of methamphetamine in coastal drug raid

Kenyan police have confiscated 454 kilograms of methamphetamine valued at $27 million in a joint operation with Tanzanian authorities targeting cross-border drug trafficking.

The drugs were discovered in Msambweni, on Kenya's coast, following investigations that began with the arrest of a suspect in Tanzania last week.

According to police, the suspect was transferred to Kenya and helped investigators locate the consignment. The individual was also allegedly connected to an earlier seizure of 250 kilograms of suspected methamphetamine and cocaine in Tanzania.

Three other suspects, including two Tanzanians and a Ugandan, were arrested during the operation. All four remain in police custody pending court appearances.

Officers also confiscated two vehicles and a motorcycle believed to be linked to the operation.

The seizure comes amid growing concern over drug trafficking along East Africa's coastline.

Last month, Kenyan authorities destroyed more than a tonne of methamphetamine intercepted by the country's navy off the coast of Mombasa last year.

Kenya's Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has identified illegal drugs and alcohol abuse as major national threats, pledging tougher legislation and increased enforcement.

The Institute for Security Studies has warned that East Africa is increasingly becoming both a transit corridor for international drug shipments and a destination for illicit substances.

Police say investigations into the latest seizure are continuing.