Egypt: Seven dead, 125 injured in collision between two trains

Footage shows workers repairing the railway beside the wreckage, with damaged carriages and rows of displaced seats still visible at the scene. Other trains can be seen passing the debris as efforts continue to clear the site and restore normal services. The collision occurred on Sunday in Giza province, around 52 kilometres south of the Egyptian capital, when a train travelling towards Fayoum struck the rear of a stationary passenger train bound for Aswan, according to the Transport Ministry. An eyewitness, Ahmad Othman Abu Emran, said he was working in a nearby field when he saw the crash. He described hearing the impact and the sound of carriages overturning before rushing to help, calling the scene heartbreaking. Egypt's Health Ministry said more than 70 injured passengers had been discharged from hospital after receiving treatment. President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi has ordered an urgent investigation into the cause of the collision, while emergency crews and cranes have been deployed to remove the wreckage. The accident has renewed attention on safety concerns surrounding Egypt's railway network, which has long faced problems with maintenance and management. The country's deadliest rail disaster occurred in 2002, when more than 300 people died in a fire aboard a train travelling from Cairo to southern Egypt.