Poland: Kraków mourns six victims as shooting site reopens

Residents and visitors returned to the scene of the attack, where bullet marks were still visible on café windows and candles were being lit in memory of those killed. Footage shows people stopping to examine the damaged glass, while others quietly pay their respects at a makeshift memorial on the edge of the square. One visibly emotional woman is comforted by a man as mourners gather around the candles. Police officers continued to patrol the area as pedestrians and café customers gradually returned to the normally bustling square. The attack took place on Saturday 7 November, when a 24-year-old gunman opened fire in the historic centre of Poland's second-largest city. The shooting triggered scenes of panic, with witnesses filming people running for cover as emergency services rushed to the area.