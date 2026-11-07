Ukraine: Russian strikes hit Kyiv region, damaging infrastructure

Footage released by Ukraine's emergency services shows crews directing powerful jets of water towards burning industrial structures, with firefighters working among the wreckage as flames spread through the site. The attacks also damaged energy facilities and a major bridge in Kyiv. In the capital, a kindergarten was left severely damaged, with a large crater in its grounds, shattered walls and children's toys scattered among the rubble. Workers began clearing debris from the destroyed building, while nearby residents inspected the damage. Five people were reported wounded in the strikes. The latest attacks come as Ukraine prepares for another difficult winter, with its energy infrastructure repeatedly targeted by Russian forces. Damage to power facilities threatens to disrupt electricity and heating supplies as temperatures fall, placing further pressure on an already strained network. The renewed bombardment also comes amid diplomatic efforts to bring the war to an end, with talks involving Ukraine, Russia and the United States under discussion. Despite these initiatives, strikes on civilian areas and critical infrastructure continue, highlighting the challenges facing Ukrainians as the conflict enters another winter.