Morocco marks anniversary of Western Sahara occupation as UN mission ends

Morocco marked the anniversary of the Green March on Friday, commemorating the 1975 mass mobilization that paved the way for its takeover of most of Western Sahara.

In Laayoune, hundreds of pro-Moroccan Sahrawis gathered to celebrate, waving Moroccan flags.

The anniversary comes as the decades-old territorial conflict enters a new diplomatic phase, with a U.N. peacekeeping mission winding down after 35 years.

Western Sahara is Africa’s longest-running territorial conflict.

Morocco controls most of the territory, while the Polisario Front seeks independence.

“We have always stood by our king and supported him. We share his vision and his position. He proposed the autonomy initiative for the Saharan provinces, which, in our view, is the most appropriate proposal for resolving this issue,” said pro-Morocco demonstrator Layla Choraifi.

Across the desert, beyond a long sand berm lined with military positions and minefields, the anniversary carries a different meaning.

For pro-independence Sahrawis, it marks the beginning of Morocco’s takeover and the displacement of thousands, leaving families divided between Moroccan-controlled cities and refugee camps in Algeria.

The U.N. mission in Western Sahara, known as MINURSO, is winding down after its mandate expired on October 31.

Established in 1991, the mission was tasked with monitoring a ceasefire and organizing a referendum on whether Western Sahara should become independent or join Morocco.