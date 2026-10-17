Morocco's King Mohammed VI formally appoints first woman-led government

Morocco's King Mohammed VI formally appointed on Friday the members of his country's new government, led for the first time in its history by a woman prime minister, Fatima Ezzahra El Mansouri.

Her centre-right Authenticity and Modernity Party (PAM) came out on top in September elections, and has entered into a coalition with the right-wing Istiqlal party and two smaller left-wing parties. Together they hold 210 of the parliament's 395 seats.

Thirteen out of 31 ministers from the previous government were retained in the incoming cabinet, including Nasser Bourita as Minister of Foreign Affairs and Abdelouafi Laftit as Minister of the Interior.

PAM newcomer Fouzi Lekjaa -- a budget minister in the outgoing government better known as the head of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation -- has been promoted to economy minister.

The new government also includes seven women, counting the prime minister, as did the previous one.

Following her royal audience on Friday, Mansouri touted an "ambitious government programme that can meet citizens' expectations."

September's vote, which saw the lowest turnout in nearly 20 years, was marked by concerns about the cost of living, employment and inequality.

The incoming government will have to address those concerns while also preparing for the 2030 World Cup, which will be co-hosted with Spain and Portugal