Moroccan king says youth issues must be at forefront of policy agenda

Morocco's King Mohammed VI on Friday called on public institutions to give greater priority to youth issues as he opened a new parliamentary session in Rabat.

His call comes months after youth-led protests highlighted frustrations and expectations around social and economic opportunities.

He also defended Morocco's partnership with Spain, announcing plans to redefine bilateral cooperation after July’s mass migration into its Ceuta exclave.

"In the face of the irresponsible statements made by certain political and media circles … we affirm that partnership is a sovereign choice and a voluntary commitment, which cannot be subject to any pressure or threat, nor to any form of blackmail," he said.

The king said Morocco would present its partners with a strategic document setting out a new vision for cooperation, with a focus on co-development, economic competitiveness, and regional stability.

Many of those who crossed over into the Spanish territory at the end of July were young people.

They have been calling notably for public healthcare reform, better education, and more jobs to reduce soaring youth unemployment.

The king called for a new generation of economic strategies, greater private-sector investment, and expanded opportunities for young Moroccans.

He said there needed to be a more integrated approach to youth policy as part of the country's broader development agenda.

"Youth-related issues must be placed at the forefront of public policies and of the concerns of governing bodies,” he said.

He added that this must be done “through the development of an integrated vision that guarantees equal opportunities and encompasses education, skills development, and economic inclusion".

The king also criticised delays in transferring powers and resources to regional authorities, and highlighted the need for better water, energy and food security.

Following his speech, opposition MPs said they will be watching to see whether the priorities raised are translated into specific actions rather than remaining broad political objectives.