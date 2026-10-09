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Ethiopia and Eritrea trade war accusations as regional conflict threatens to escalate

In this photo taken with a smartphone, Ethiopian federal police officers gather on a road in Mekelle, Tigray Region, Ethiopia, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Filmon Equar Hailu/Copyright 2026 The AP. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

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Ethiopia and Eritrea are trading accusations of aggression, as fighting in northern Ethiopia raises fears of a new regional war.

Ethiopia accuses Eritrea of backing Tigrayan rebels, while Eritrea says Addis Ababa is waging an unprovoked war against it.

The tensions are escalating, with Eritrean troops reportedly deployed in Tigray and Ethiopian forces launching drone strikes against them. A security source estimates between 5,000 and 8,000 Eritrean soldiers are in the region.

Meanwhile, Ethiopia’s military has pushed back Tigrayan forces, reportedly retaking the regional capital, Mekelle, as well as the cities of Shire and Adigrat.

But the conflict could extend beyond Tigray. Ethiopia has repeatedly called for direct access to the Red Sea, a demand Eritrea sees as a potential threat to its sovereignty.

The two countries fought a brutal border war between 1998 and 2000, and relations have deteriorated sharply after once fighting side by side.

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