With a general election less than a week away, pressure is mounting on Spanish authorities over the growing number of migrant arrivals.

More than 350 people in about six small boats reached the Canary Island's El Hierro on Sunday, bringing the total number of migrants being housed on the island to around 900.

Home to just 12,000 people, reception capacity on El Hierro is under tremendous pressure.

More than 2,500 migrants reached the Canaries over the weekend, the highest number ever recorded for a single day.

Overall, November has seen more than 10,000 migrants reach the Canary Islands - another record for the Spanish archipelago.

Spanish authorities have announced 5 million euros in emergency aid. That's on top of more than 15 million euros previously announced for reception facilities and transfers.

The new wave of arrivals has pushed migration and border control to the top of the agenda for many voters in Sunday's election. Polls show the right-wing Popular Party leading the pack but falling short of a majority.

Incumbent prime minister Pedro Sanchez has been under fire over the mass influx of migrants into the North African enclave of Ceuta in July.