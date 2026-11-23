Republic of the Congo
Congolese president Denis Sassou Nguesso hosted his counterparts from Kenya, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Togo for a mini-summit in the northern city of Oyo on Sunday.
The meeting aimed at resolving the dispute between Kenya's William Ruto and the DRC's Félix Tshisekedi.
In recent years, relations between the two leaders have soured over the crisis between Rwanda and the DRC. Tshisekedi has accused Nairobi of taking sides in favour of Kigali, a claim that Kenya has denied.
Talks on Sunday lasted over two hours, according to radio station RFI. Togo's Faure Gnassingbé served as a mediator for the African Union.
In a statement from the presidency in Brazzaville, Tshisekedi and Ruto said they agreed to prioritise "diplomatic channels" to address "shared concerns and for the peaceful resolution of any potential disputes."
Kenya and the DRC pledged further economic partnerships and cooperation "within regional mechanisms responsible for issues of peace, security, and integration."
The two leaders also called for "cooperation among countries to eradicate" the current Ebola epidemic.
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