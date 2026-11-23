Brazil: Colourful costumes and dancing take over Copacabana Pride

Beneath a record-breaking 141-metre rainbow flag unfurled along Avenida Atlântica, revellers turned Rio de Janeiro’s Copacabana seafront into a roaring celebration of music, ornate drag costumes and pulsing sound trucks for the 31st Rio Pride Parade, one of Brazil’s oldest. Starting from Posto 5 on Copacabana beach and featuring more than 200 artists staged by Grupo Arco-Íris under the banner "We recognise every form of love and existence as legitimate", marked 15 years since 10 judges on Brazil’s Supreme Court unanimously ruled on 5 May 2011 to recognise same-sex stable unions as family units with equal rights and duties. Yet the beachfront euphoria unfolded against a sobering backdrop of persistent hostility: parade coordinator Cláudio Nascimento noted that hard-won judicial milestones, from civil unions and marriage equality to transgender name and gender recognition and the criminalisation of LGBTphobia, have not stemmed day-to-day abuse, with Brazil’s 2026 Atlas da Violência logging 10,250 reports of violence against gay and bisexual people in 2024 (up 5.5% on 2023) alongside a 2.5% rise in cases involving transgender and travesti people. Urging Congress to enshrine court victories into robust legislation and strengthen protections for transgender citizens, organisers made the Copacabana march both a tribute to past breakthroughs and an urgent demand for safety and equality.