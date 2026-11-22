Ukraine: Up to seven feared trapped beneath rubble near Kyiv after Russian attack

Emergency workers rushed to the scene in Dymer, near Kyiv, where a Russian drone strike had destroyed a section of a five-storey residential building from the first to the fifth floor. Footage released by Ukraine’s State Emergency Service showed rescuers using an extended fire ladder and an aerial platform to help residents escape from the damaged structure, while other teams searched through piles of debris for possible survivors. According to Ukrainian authorities, nine residents, including one child, had been evacuated. The State Emergency Service initially said that up to seven people could be trapped beneath the rubble. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy later said that 14 people were unaccounted for. The attack was part of a wider wave of Russian drone strikes reported across Ukraine overnight. Ukraine’s Air Force said 186 attack drones were launched, of which 161 were shot down. In Kharkiv, a strike drone hit the Kyivskyi district and started a fire. In Chernihiv, a Russian strike set a wood-processing plant ablaze, while in Zaporizhzhia three people, including two children, were injured in an evening attack. The extent of the destruction in Dymer raised fears for residents who might still be beneath the collapsed sections of the building. Rescue workers remained focused on removing debris and reaching potentially trapped people, with no confirmed outcome for those still missing at the time of the initial reports. The latest strikes once again exposed the dangers faced by civilians in residential areas as Russian aerial attacks continue across Ukraine.