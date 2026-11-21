Japan: Autonomous air taxi completes passenger flight without a pilot

With Mount Fuji rising in the distance, a futuristic two-seat aircraft lifted vertically into the air above Yamanashi Prefecture, propelled by 16 spinning rotors along a pre-programmed route without a pilot on board. Inside the cabin, a lone passenger waved through the glass as visitors and journalists crowded around to photograph Yamanashi’s first passenger demonstration of the EH216-S, an all-electric vertical take-off and landing craft built by Chinese firm EHang, during a 380-metre flight along the academy’s runway. A second, uncrewed sortie later stretched 1,800 metres above the nearby Kamanashi River, showcasing an aircraft engineered to bypass conventional runways altogether, reach speeds of up to 120 km/h and cover roughly 30 kilometres on a single charge. Staged to introduce the public to urban air mobility and test the potential for short-hop flights across Japan, the showcase underscored both the promise of an aerial alternative to congested roads and the regulatory, safety and infrastructure hurdles still standing in the way of commercial rollout.