Italy: Workers and students stage nationwide strike over living costs

From the shadow of Rome’s Colosseum to major squares in Milan, Turin, Naples and Palermo, tens of thousands of workers and students took to the streets across more than 100 Italian cities as a 24-hour general strike disrupted schools, hospitals and public transport. Called by Italy’s largest trade union, CGIL, alongside grassroots unions such as Cobas, the mobilisation coincided with an international student protest day in over 45 cities and a wider European day of action over living costs, military spending and the climate crisis. Carrying banners declaring "Education builds, war destroys" and "Funds for schools, not for war" through Rome’s historic centre, demonstrators demanded higher wages, stronger social protections and public investment instead of defence outlays. Protester Giorgia Giordani faulted the government’s handling of surging energy bills and everyday household expenses, while a student outside La Sapienza University said crowds wanted answers, and that some were demanding the government’s resignation, echoing CGIL Secretary-General Maurizio Landini’s call for sweeping reform of Italy’s social and economic model.