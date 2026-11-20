Just over a month to go to Christmas and like elsewhere, preparations for the annual celebrations are being made at the Vatican, the seat of the Catholic Church.

A 25-metre-tall silver fir was lifted into place in St Peter's Square on Friday, which will be accompanied by a life-size nativity scene.

It will be decorated with clay ornaments made by children and teenagers in hospital oncology wards under “The World I Would Like” initiative.

The tree will also feature more than 50,000 smart LED lights, capable of creating spectacular and dynamic lighting displays.

It will be lit up by the young cancer patients in a ceremony on 7 December at the same time as one in Gubbio, to honour the 800th anniversary of St Francis of Assisi.

According to a 13th century legend, that is where Francis peacefully tamed a fierce wolf terrorising the Umbrian town.

The St Peter’s Square tree will remain on display until the end of the Christmas season when its wood will be turned into objects serving social, artistic, and liturgical purposes.