Vatican releases first images of Pope Leo XIV since his surgery

The Vatican on Friday released the first images of Pope Leo XIV since his lung surgery and cancer diagnosis on Tuesday.

Flanked by his personal secretary, he is seen celebrating Mass at the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome.

Doctors says the 71-year-old pontiff is showing steady improvement and is able to work an do normal daily activities independently.

He was diagnosed with lung adenocarcinoma, the most common form of lung cancer, and the lower lobe of his right lung was removed in the operation.

As some cardinals begin to publicly express concern about the Pope's health, the Vatican says Leo intends to keep up his many commitments.

It says he will be seen leading the traditional noontime prayer on Sunday, and that preparations for his planned trip to South America in November are continuing.

The Vatican did not say when he might be discharged from hospital although doctors have previously indicated his recovery would take about a week.

Leo, who is relatively young and energetic was elected only in May last year and his cancer diagnosis has shocked the Catholic Church.