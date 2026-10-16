Kenya confirms third Ebola case as health officials race to contain outbreak

Kenya has confirmed its third Ebola case, raising concerns over the spread of the deadly virus across East Africa.

The Health Ministry says the latest patient is a 65-year-old woman and a close relative of the country’s first two cases. She had been in quarantine since October 6 before developing symptoms, including fever, a sore throat and fatigue.

Kenya recorded its first-ever Ebola case last week, when a 40-year-old businessman died on October 5 after travelling from the Democratic Republic of Congo.

A second case, involving another relative, was confirmed days later.

Authorities say 127 of 130 identified contacts have been traced and quarantined, with efforts continuing to locate the remaining three. The ministry insists the risk to the public remains low, with no evidence of community transmission.

Meanwhile, the outbreak in the DRC has reportedly infected more than 9,000 people and caused over 4,300 deaths.

The outbreak involves the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola, for which there is currently no specific vaccine or treatment.