South African pastor, wife arrested after 200 found in suspected illegal rehab centre

Police in South Africa have arrested a pastor and his wife after a raid on a church-run rehabilitation centre in Mpumalanga province revealed shocking living conditions.

Around 200 victims were discovered at the facility on Thursday, October 15, including children and adults believed to be receiving treatment for drug addiction, local media reported.

Some were reportedly chained together, while others had untreated sores on their bodies. Inspectors also found overcrowded sleeping areas, broken toilets and no running water.

The centre was operating without the required authorisation, according to authorities.

Officials said the pastor and his wife had reported that they could accommodate just 60 people. However, the inspection uncovered more than 200 residents, including at least 30 women.

An 11-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl were also found sharing accommodation with adults.

The Department of Social Development said residents were required to pay 3,000 rand, approximately $182, each month. Nearly half of the fees reportedly went to the church.

Following the raid, 14 people were admitted to hospital for medical attention, while 132 others were returned to their families.

The couple faces kidnapping charges, with police investigating whether further offences were committed. They are due to appear before a court on Monday.

The case has raised fresh concerns about the growing number of illegal drug rehabilitation centres in South Africa.

Authorities have been struggling to tackle unregistered treatment facilities amid increasing demand for addiction services.

In 2025, the Department of Social Development identified more than 100 centres operating illegally nationwide, with the highest concentration in Gauteng, the province that includes Johannesburg.