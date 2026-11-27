Research by former Cambridge professor Jason Arday has been cleared by Queen’s University Belfast, one of several institutions that investigated plagiarism allegations against him.

The university says a 2021 research paper co-authored by Arday meets the appropriate academic standards, and it has no concerns about its publication.

The paper was corrected in 2024 to clarify that it used methodologies similar to earlier research.

Arday, who became Cambridge’s youngest Black professor in 2023, died aged 41 in August, after resigning from his post amid intense media scrutiny. He denied the plagiarism allegations.

His death prompted calls for an inquiry into the coverage surrounding him. Cambridge has since launched an independent review into the support he received and the circumstances of his time at the university.

An inquest into his death is under way.